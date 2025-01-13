4 Biggest reasons the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season collapsed

3. Raheem Morris

After fumbling away a huge division lead the Dallas Cowboys and Cooper Rush gave the Falcons a second chance. An upset win over Tampa Bay forced a tie with the Falcons and allowed them the chance to win the division if they beat Washington and Carolina to end the season.

Atlanta fans are well aware of the debacle that followed centered around their head coach and a lack of understanding of time. Not only did the head coach not have an answer to stop the slide that should have ended the season he also helped fumble the second chance. If Morris wasn't a first-year head coach in Atlanta there isn't any question he would be fired.

The handling of Kirk Cousins and the timeout issue are more than enough reasons to fire the head coach. Look at the fact the team started 6-3 and won only two games the entire rest of the season that doesn't happen to well-coached teams. Morris is sticking around for another season leaving nothing but hope that the head coach is able to grow and improve. The level of coaching we saw in the 2024 season was hardly promising moving forward.