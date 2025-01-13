4 Biggest reasons the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season collapsed

4. Atlanta's 2024 draft class

Drafting a quarterback after signing Kirk Cousins the same offseason never made sense. It looks even worse now that we've seen Michael Penix Jr. The rookie quarterback looked the part of a future franchise quarterback and elevated the team in only three starts. Forcing overtime twice while the aforementioned defense gave up 74 points forgetting to play the final two weeks of the season yet again.

Penix starting from Week 1 would have made the Falcons a far more interesting and capable team. Using the money you spent on Kirk Cousins to attempt to find a pass rush and pay a bridge option in case Penix wasn't ready. Atlanta further mismanaged this year's draft class failing to find a single consistent contributor.

Even the defensive lineman you moved up to draft was consistently held off the active roster. It is hard to find a 2024 class that had less impact than Atlanta's. If not for the final three games of Penix this class had a chance to be the worst rookie class in modern franchise history. Just an absolute whiff of a class that contributed nothing until Penix stepped in.