4 Biggest takeaways from Atlanta Falcons NFC South road win
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's offense has a myriad of ways to win
This is the first time the Falcons have won a game this season when the fate of the team isn't on the arm of Kirk Cousins or the leg of Younghoe Koo. Atlanta's offense took the pressure off the defense by leaning on carries from Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, and even Ray-Ray McCloud. This was a win that would have made Arthur Smith proud.
An old-school approach of simply telling Carolina they were better in the trenches and daring the defense to stop the run. The Panthers couldn't slow Allgeier or Robinson and the game was put away early in the second-half.
We've seen the offense win only by kicking field goals and grinding out long drives while a week later Kirk Cousins set a franchise passing record and the offense couldn't be stopped. Now we have a rushing performance defining what this team is capable of. There are so many ways this team can beat you with their talent at the skill positions and Kirk Cousins' presence.
This is the Atlanta offense fans were hoping to see at the start of the season. A complete unit capable of carrying the team to the playoffs.