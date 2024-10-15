4 Biggest takeaways from Atlanta Falcons NFC South road win
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta has zero pass rush
This was already evident through the first five weeks of the season but never has it been worse. Carolina's offensive line is struggling and dealing with a myriad of injuries. If ever your pass rush was going to come to life it would be against the Panthers and Andy Dalton. Dalton wasn't sacked once on Sunday leaving the Falcons bottom of the league in that category thus far.
Not only that but yet again a quarterback with below-average wheels gashed the Atlanta defense. Lorenzo Carter couldn't finish the play and Dalton rambled to his right scrambling for a huge gain and furthering Atlanta's defensive frustrations.
If the Falcons are serious about being a playoff team that is a serious January threat they must fix the pass rush. The team winning four games while being bottom of the league in sacks and run defense speaks to the job of the coaching staff, quarterback, kicker, and dynamic safety duo.
Atlanta's front office should be calling remaining veteran free agent pass rushers as well as failing teams to gauge trade prices. It is time for the Falcons to fix a problem that has been following them for much of the last decade.