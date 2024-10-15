4 Biggest takeaways from Atlanta Falcons NFC South road win
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson finally looked the part of a star
There is no questioning Bijan Robinson's off-the-field attitude and energy are that of one of the league's top stars. Whether it is his recent acting debut in Outer Banks or almost universally going top-three in this year's fantasy drafts Robinson has the reputation of a star.
A great thing for an Atlanta Falcons team that hasn't had a star of this level since Julio Jones was in his prime. However, Robinson had all of the attention and respect without the expected production. That changed this week with Robinson and Allgeier driving the Atlanta offense.
Bijan looked explosive out of the backfield and was a capable receiver. While Tyler Allgeier was still the team's leading rusher Bijan did his part. Looking like the star Atlanta has been searching for all season. Though to be fair to Robinson, the back did have a strong game against the Eagles as well. This was overshadowed by Kirk Cousin's impressive game winning drive.
If this is the version we get of Bijan moving forward the Falcons are a real NFC threat. Even with the defensive issues, Robinson allows them to shorten the game and move the ball even when Cousins isn't at his best.