4 Biggest takeaways from Atlanta Falcons NFC South road win
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris continues to show an elite ability to adjust
Ideally, you don't allow the Carolina Panthers to make this as much of a game as they did in the first-half. However, Raheem Morris made great halftime adjustments allowing the Falcons to control the clock and get off the field. Carolina's lack of fear of the Falcon pass rush and ability to run the ball made keeping them off the scoreboard challenging.
Atlanta managed to do just that for the majority of the second-half and allowed Cousins, Robinson, and Allgeier to take over. Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris both have had their struggles but redeemed themselves with great adjustments.
Looking at how the offense has changed each week and how Atlanta comes out in the second-half you can't help but appreciate the coaching staff. It isn't perfect and there are still a lot of improvements to be made. Still, for a rookie staff, this is an impressive start.
If Morris and DC Lake can figure out how to generate a pass rush this will be a team no one wants to play in January.