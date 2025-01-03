4 Changes Atlanta Falcons fans need to make after Sunday's season finale

1. Fire Terry Fontenot

The Atlanta Falcons GM has two great selections on his resume selecting Bijan Robinson and Drake London. However, the misses at quarterback and on days two and three of the draft are far more consistent. There simply isn't an excuse to keep a GM who drafted so poorly and signed Kirk Cousins to a deal that is now going to make your offseason extremely difficult.

Oddly it would be a lot more acceptable if the front office didn't draft a franchise quarterback right after adding Kirk Cousins. Creating the quarterback debate that would define Atlanta's season shows a lack of belief in either decision.

This is after Fontenot helped push out Matt Ryan in favor of chasing Deshaun Watson. Even if you blame the owner for this decision the follow ups were all on Atlanta's front office and coaching staff. Two full seasons were wasted on Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. Time the Falcons had a chance to compete for the NFC South or what was a crowded wildcard picture. What does Fontenot do well or how has he helped shape this roster? It is time for the Falcons to make a change and look for a better talent evaluator.