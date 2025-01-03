4 Changes Atlanta Falcons fans need to make after Sunday's season finale

2. Trade Kyle Pitts

It's time for the Falcons to give Pitts a fresh start and attempt to find more consistent production from the position. It isn't as if Kyle's numbers are bad for a tight-end or that there haven't been great moments. The issue is you cannot count on Pitts for big moments or not to hurt your young quarterback. The Falcons would be better served to add a veteran tight-end who provides more protection blocking and is a consistent target.

Penix's first career interception was a result of the inability to finish plays. Whether it is catching the football, fighting through contact, or finishing routes Kyle Pitts plays small. As harsh as this might seem it is the reality of what we've seen each of the past three seasons.

The issues at quarterback didn't stop Bijan Robinson or Drake London from finding ways to contribute. Pitts has been given every excuse in the book to help hide the truth. Kyle Pitts was a poor choice as the 4th overall selection and if not for a stellar rookie season would be considered a bust. It is time to cut your losses and move on from the frustrating first rounder.