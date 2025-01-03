4 Changes Atlanta Falcons fans need to make after Sunday's season finale

3. Consider moving on from Raheem Morris

To be fair, you gave Arthur Smith three seasons and Dan Quinn was given second chance after second chance. Firing Raheem Morris might seem harsh after only one season, but it is the right decision to help your young quarterback. A quarterback that Morris was supposed to protect and defend in the season's biggest game. Instead, the head coach not only failed to manage the time but deflected blame to the offense for his own failures.

There are so many reasons beyond just poor time management and loyalty to Kirk Cousins that demand a change. Consider why DeAngelo Malone was on the field in what was a playoff game? His mistake changed the game, but who was it that put him there in the first place?

Raheem Morris isn't a rookie head coach that was showing consistent growth throughout the season. Morris more than earned his chance to be a head coach again and seemed to be a great fit going into the season. However, well-coached teams do not fade this badly after a 6-3 start in a division begging to be won. Morris was given chance after chance to change the fate of the 2024 season and never had the right answers.