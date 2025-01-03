4 Changes Atlanta Falcons fans need to make after Sunday's season finale

4. Bringing a veteran to help Michael Penix Jr.

This is what the Falcons should have done in the first place if they were going to draft Penix. Don't hedge on Kirk Cousins either believe in the move or count on your scouting and Penix to be the player you believed him to be. Regardless, the Falcons are now in a cap mess of their own creation and must find a way to shed Kirk Cousins and look to add another backup that won't attract too much attention if the rookie stumbles.

While there is only so much a backup quarterback can influence the Falcons need to do everything in their power to develop Penix into a franchise star. Whether it is an aging veteran or a former starter the Falcons need someone with starting experience that can help a young quarterback read the field and make adjustments.

Working with Kirk Cousins has been great for his development even if it came at a very high cost. The Falcons need to continue this trend signing another veteran they can count on to help Zac Robinson and Penix take that next step forward in the 2025 season.