4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have in battle for NFC South
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons receiver depth
Normally this is a position that would easily be in Tampa's favor. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans continue to be two of the most underrated offensive forces in the league. Atlanta facing Tampa without their receiver duo is a letdown for both sides. It is easy to feel for Godwin who suffered a season-ending injury in a contract season. The receiver even as a division rival is extremely easy to like and no matter who the player is you never want to see an injury this brutal.
Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring issue and is going to be back at some point this season. The only question is will it be too late to save Tampa's season? However, for at least this week the Falcons are going to have an extreme advantage.
Looking at the Bucs depth chart after their injuries is Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard, and Trey Palmer. If there was ever a get-right game for the Atlanta defense this is the time. A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips all have a clear advantage and should have chances to create turnovers. A sad situation in Tampa gives the Falcons an unfair and clear advantage.