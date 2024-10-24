4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have in battle for NFC South
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's safety duo
Tampa is dealing with a myriad of injuries after their tough loss to Baltimore. This includes dealing with injuries in the secondary that are going to give Atlanta a big advantage. Even a healthier healthy Tampa secondary was outplayed by the Falcons. Consider the last time these two teams matched up Kirk Cousins set the franchise single game passing record. It isn't out of the question we see Cousins pass for over 400-yards yet again.
Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Ray-Ray McCloud won't have the challenge these Tampa receivers will be facing. Last Sunday's game was a rare occasion when Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates failed to make a game-saving play. Even in losses to the Steelers and Chiefs, there were moments when one of the duo made a play to allow the Falcons to hang in the game and perhaps turn the tide.
Baker Mayfield has thrown five interceptions in his last two games and those were played with a healthy Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for the majority of those snaps. The loss of both players is going to force the Tampa quarterback to press and allow Atlanta's safeties the chance to create big plays.