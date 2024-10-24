4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have in battle for NFC South
By Nick Halden
4. Younghoe Koo
Unless the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens there shouldn't be an argument about who has the best special teams weapon. Tampa is well aware of this with Koo allowing Kirk Cousins to have his epic overtime moment in Atlanta's first win. An often forgotten piece of that win is Atlanta taking a penalty and sliding the kick back further only for Koo to bury it and give Cousins the ball in overtime.
A week before this Younghoe Koo set his personal record and kicked the longest field goal the stadium had seen. With the added pressure of missing it and sending Atlanta to a 1-3 start on the season. Koo buried the kick and is directly responsible for two of Atlanta's wins this season.
Last week was a rare moment when Atlanta needed Koo to stabilize the team and the kicker was unable to deliver. With Tampa's injuries in the secondary, the Falcons aren't going to have any issues moving the ball. Get it past midfield and you know it will end in points. Last week was simply a bump in the road for a kicker who has an argument as the best in the game.