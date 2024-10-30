4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
1. Dallas cannot defend the run
Unfortunately, this is a familiar problem for Atlanta Falcons fans, however, Dallas lacks the backfield options of Atlanta. Zeke and Dalvin Cook are both far from their prime and neither has been able to consistently produce in the Cowboys rushing attack.
On the flip side you have an awful Dallas run defense getting ready to deal with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Robinson keeps stacking great games while Allgeier is coming off the worst game of the season. The fumble that cost Atlanta a safety and consistently being tackled at the line of scrimmage it was a rare off-game for the Atlanta back.
One he will be ready to bounce back from against a helpless Dallas front. This is a game where the Falcons should be able to simply hand the ball off to Robinson and Allgeier and control the clock from the start. Put all the pressure on Dak Prescott and an offense that has been set up for failure. With their current injury issues, this is a spot where the pressure should be off Kirk Cousins and Atlanta is able to run the football at will. It should be a huge game for both Atlanta backs.