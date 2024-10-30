4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins vs. Dak Prescott
For years Dak has dominated this matchup and there was no serious argument about who was better. Now Kirk Cousins has the better weapons and roster and we're seeing the divide isn't as wide as many believe. Cousins shouldn't have any issue outplaying Cousins while for one of the first time in his long career having the clear advantage.
What we have seen from Dak this season is the veteran consistently pressing and turning the ball over. Without a capable run game or more than one great receiver Dak is struggling to take pressure off the defense. When the Cowboys have been able to protect Prescott and put a full roster of weapons around him few have been better.
That isn't the case this season and it is exposing the fact that the Dallas quarterback isn't among the league's elite. Yes, he is a top-fifteen starter but not a player who can put a franchise on his back when everything around him isn't perfect. The same could be said of Cousins, however, there is no argument who has the better weapons and team around them this season. The quarterback play should be in Atlanta's favor.