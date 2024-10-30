4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta is the healthier team
The Falcons are dealing with key injuries to center Drew Dalman and linebacker Troy Andersen. Aside from these two key pieces the Falcons are expected to be as close to healthy as can be reasonably expected at this point in the season. Their offensive talent has remained healthy and Kirk Cousins has looked far more confident and able to take hits as the season has wore on.
Dallas is unquestionably going to be without DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, Brandin Cooks, Jordan Phillips, and Marshawn Kneeland. The team could be missing Micah Parsons, Rico Dowdle, and Caelen Carson as well. Aside from the huge step back the team has had in their rushing attack they have been hit with a myriad of key injuries. A team that was unable to do anything but lose talent in the offseason has taken an even bigger hit.
Add in the loss of former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and this is a team searching for answers and depth. The defensive losses and coaching changes have taken a huge toll. One that offers Atlanta an unfortunate but clear advantage over Dallas. Can the Falcons take advantage and continue to stack wins?