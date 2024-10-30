4 Clear advantages the Atlanta Falcons will have over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta's receiver depth
It isn't a debate which team has the most talented and proven receiver in this matchup. It is Dallas and CeeDee Lamb by a wide margin. With that said, the Falcons have the advantage of being able to double the Cowboys' receiver and forcing someone else to beat them. If you're the Dallas defense outside of Bijan Robinson who do you focus your attention on?
Drake London is the expected number one option but over the last three weeks, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts are just as likely to be the primary weapons. Ray-Ray McCloud has been consistently involved in creating big plays as well. This is as complete a group as Kirk Cousins has been given and far better than what Dallas can put on the field right now.
The Falcons' depth hasn't been tested but the team's starting trio has been beyond explanation. What makes it even more exciting is the growing chemistry and trust between Cousins and Kyle Pitts. Pitts has continued to show growth and appears to be explosive and the player he was in his rookie year. If the Falcons can keep this group healthy and involved there are few teams in the league they won't have an advantage over.