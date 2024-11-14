4 Clear concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing on the road in Denver
By Nick Halden
1. Younghoe Koo
Two things can be true, Younghoe Koo has been one of the best Atlanta Falcons kickers in franchise history and it is time for concern. Raheem Morris gave the kicker his full support after a game in which Koo consistently cost his team. In some ways it was fitting the Falcons dropped a game they should have won because of Koo after the kicker hit a career-long kick at the buzzer to beat New Orleans the first time around.
Still, there is a major cause for concern here and it isn't as if kicking in Denver is a get right spot for the kicker ahead of the bye. Denver is a tough place to play and Atlanta's kicker is going to be needed against a defense that doesn't give up many touchdowns.
As a reminder, the Atlanta kicker has missed five of his last seven kicks. This wasn't simply one bad game you can shake off and forget as a bad week. Atlanta's struggles in the kicking game date back to the matchup against Seattle. Koo hasn't looked right since and the Falcons cannot afford another repeat performance against one of the league's better defenses, Koo must right the ship or it is time to look for answers.