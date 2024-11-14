4 Clear concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing on the road in Denver
By Nick Halden
2. Bo Nix runs wild
At this point it is clear the Atlanta pass rush is a lost cause the defense has great pieces but not one reliable pass rusher. We watched last week the defense with very little pressure on Derek Carr, find a way to limit the Saints to three second-half points and give the Falcons offense a chance. This is the type of gritty game the Falcons are going to need from their defense to have a shot in this one. The biggest wrench the Broncos could throw in this plan is Bo Nix using his legs to create big plays.
It hasn't mattered who the quarterback is it seems it is mandatory that at least once a game a big run gets broken. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Dalton, Derek Carr, and Baker Mayfield all had big moments created by quarterback rushes. Nix is a far more capable rusher and has a chance to break this game in Denver's direction.
Perhaps the Falcons aren't capable of applying pressure to the quarterback but they must contain. Do not allow Nix to beat you with his legs force the quarterback to stay in the box and beat you throwing the football.