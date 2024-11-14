4 Clear concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing on the road in Denver
By Nick Halden
3. Can Atlanta establish the run?
The Denver Broncos rank among the top-ten in rushing yardage allowed this season. The Broncos are a difficult team to establish the run against allowing them to lean on teams and shorten games. Atlanta's path to a difficult road win in Denver is not Kirk Cousins being the focus of the offense. Cousins is going to need to make plays, however, the Falcons must be able to keep the offense on the field to win this game.
Put pressure on Bo Nix and make the Broncos play outside of character. This is Atlanta's path to claiming a difficult road win. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson controlling the clock and keeping pressure off Kirk Cousins.
This isn't a game where you want Cousins having a heavy workload against a solid secondary and pass rush. Atlanta's path to winning this game remains the rushing attack and keeping Nix off the field. Robinson has shown an increasing ability to carry a heavy workload and take pressure off Cousins. That has to be the case in Atlanta's final game before the bye to claim their 7th win and beat a surprisingly great Denver defense.