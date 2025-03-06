4 defensive stars the Atlanta Falcons should target in free agency

1. Haason Reddick

Has a player ever lost a holdout as badly as Haason Reddick did in New York? The pass rusher wasn't getting a new deal in Philly and was traded to the Jets hoping to get what the Eagles weren't willing to give him. New York quickly made it clear that they weren't going to agree to Reddick's terms and expected the pass rusher to play out the final year of his deal.

Reddick held out and didn't show up for much of the season. When the veteran finally gave in, there wasn't a new deal on the table and New York was already falling out of the playoff picture. Still, there was hope a late-season surge from Reddick would net the veteran the deal the Jets had been unwilling to give.

Instead, Reddick's production fell off a cliff and the Jets weren't any better adding him into the rotation. This leaves the veteran hitting free agency at the lowest value of his career. Atlanta needs to look for chances to add exactly this type of pass rushers. Reddick has top talent at the position and his age shouldn't be a huge factor just yet. If the price remains low, the Falcons are a great landing spot on a one-year rebound deal.