4 defensive stars the Atlanta Falcons should target in free agency

2. Khalil Mack

It seems the Bears and Chargers are the early favorites to sign veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack. The fit in Atlanta makes a lot of sense when you look at the young pass rushers currently on Atlanta's roster. Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie both are exciting pieces, but not ready to step into starting roles. Having a veteran capable of helping guide the young pass rushers would be a wise move for the franchise.

This is especially the case when you consider how likely it is the Falcons are adding to the position in the first-round of the draft as well. However, the biggest issue here is going to be the cost of an aging player. The Falcons cannot afford another big miss at the position and need to look for safe production.

Looking at signing players on one-year low risk deals is the safest way to do this. Mack is a known contributor and won't be added cheaply. Still, it is a fit the team should explore based on Mack's known production and the value of bringing in an established veteran to the position. Signing Khalil Mack would be a win for Atlanta.