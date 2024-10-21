4 Defining moments in Atlanta Falcons crushing loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
1. The touchdown to Metcalf before the half
This was the moment that seemed to changed the game in Seattle's favor. There were only ten seconds left on the clock and the Seahawks were well within field goal range. Atlanta's only goal on this final snap is to keep everything in front of them and force the Seahawks to settle for three points before the half.
It was a sloppy half you would survive only being down a score and getting the ball out of the second half. Instead, you allow the team's best receiver to spring open far downfield for what appeared to be a very easy touchdown. That simply cannot happen at this level at this stage or you will continue to lose in this fashion.
The complete lack of discipline and understanding of who they needed to put on the field from Atlanta's coaching staff was astounding. Yes, the Falcons survived this punch and would get back into the game for a moment but this was the blow that would turn the pressure on Atlanta and change this game.
Rather than taking a second-half lead now you're fighting an uphill battle needing to steal possessions while being unable to stop Seattle.