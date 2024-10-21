4 Defining moments in Atlanta Falcons crushing loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk's fumble and subsequent touchdown return
Down two scores the Falcons still were fighting an uphill battle but the game wasn't completely out of hand. Your defense was playing a bit better and the Falcons offense seemed to be moving the ball when they could avoid penalties. After one of these mistakes, Kirk Cousins tried to roll to his left buying time and letting the ball go far too late.
Attempting to get the ball out with the defender already on the veteran was a mistake. The ball was perfectly played by Seattle and was fumbled behind the Atlanta quarterback. With all of his receivers far downfield there wasn't any hope it wasn't going to be returned for a touchdown.
Kaleb McGary showed good effort but wasn't close to making the play. The touchdown put the Seahawks up three scores and ended this game. Even with all of the mistakes the Falcons had made if Cousins simply takes the sack in that spot. the Falcons are still in the game. Yes, it is a long shot but it is the right decision as opposed to forcing a play with zero chance and ending the game with one of the ugliest turnovers you will see.