4 Defining moments in Atlanta Falcons crushing loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's defensive mistakes extending drives
Turning the clock back a little further there were so many issues for the Atlanta defense in this game. The secondary was asked to do far too much but still was incapable of accomplishing the simplistic. Seattle's banged-up offensive line looked to be one of the better units in the league against Atlanta's inept pass rush.
One could compile a long list of all the mistakes Atlanta made on defense. With that said, the two biggest defining moments for the Falcons were two penalties that would have forced punts. Nate Landman blitzed and put his hand into the running back's facemask while still failing to get to the quarterback that simply cannot happen.
The second moment came with Atlanta's pass rush still not getting home but opting to hit Geno Smith below the knees. A roughing the passer penalty was called and Seattle would continue an impressive drive. In key spots, the Falcons simply made dumb mistakes and that was the theme of the day. On both sides of the ball, the Falcons were sloppy and made dumb mistakes in huge spots. Two in particular stand out as moments that would tilt this into a blowout loss.