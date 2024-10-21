4 Defining moments in Atlanta Falcons crushing loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk's interceptions lead to Michael Penix Jr. making his debut
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta defense was in desperation mode and the quarterback would turn the ball over twice more after the fumble. While the first interception was a poor play from Drake London it was still two examples of Cousins being willing to put the ball in harm's way. Something that makes Atlanta's offense so dangerous each of the past three weeks came back to haunt them in an attempted comeback.
The final interception was simply an awful decision that was the final throw of the day for the Falcons veteran starter. Penix made his debut and completed his only attempted pass. It was a completion to fellow rookie receiver Casey Washington who fought for 14-yards and would get the first down.
It was a nice debut though in frustrating circumstances. A debut that is going to have parts of Atlanta's fanbase calling for Penix to make the start. Something that simply isn't going to happen unless Cousins is injured this season. The veteran quarterback had a bad day at the office how Cousins and the Falcons respond will be telling.