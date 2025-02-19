4 Difficult decisions Atlanta Falcons will need to make this offseason

1. How will they choose to handle Kirk Cousins?

This is a story that has consistently conflicted itself since the end of Kirk's time as a starter. What the team is actually going to do is up for debate. The dead cap hit is going to be there no matter how the Falcons opt to make the move. Kirk's contract was designed to lock the veteran in as the starter for the next two seasons. It was only his awful play that gave Michael Penix Jr. a chance to show why the Falcons need to make a move.

Cousins had some great moments in Atlanta with clutch drives against the Eagles and Bucs for early-season wins. However, the lasting impression for Cousins hasn't been great. The quarterback's offseason injury admission is a bad look for Atlanta. It looks awful for Raheem Morris and the Atlanta training staff.

You also have the fact Cousins already cost the Falcons a draft pick by making comments that would open up a tampering investigation. Kirk's time in Atlanta isn't going to be remembered fondly or fairly based on these mistakes and how things ended. What the Falcons should do is up for debate as they weigh limited choices.