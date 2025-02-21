4 Falcons land on Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2024

Pro Football Focus has compiled their annual top 101 players of the season, which includes a few Atlanta Falcons players -- four to be exact.

Safety Jessie Bates III, right guard Chris Lindstrom, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson all represented the Dirty Birds. While none landed in the top ten, Bijan cracked the top 15 and Lindstrom cracked the top 30.

PFF ranks four Atlanta Falcons in their top 101 players of the 2024 season

With the season over, you will see a few of these lists popping up online. Pro Football Focus is among the most notable due to its in-depth, play-by-play grading system that often leaves fans arguing.

Whether you like their grading or not, they have created the most quantifiable system in an unquantifiable sport.

Their rankers landed Jessie Bates at No. 93, Drake London at No. 31, Chris Lindstrom at No. 28, and Bijan Robinson at No. 15.

Seeing the lineman and running back high on the list isn't surprising. However, London isn't considered one of the league's best receivers, despite being top five in receiving yards last year. It is time for the former USC superstar to be considered an NFL superstar.

It is also shocking to see Jessie Bates coming so close to not making the list. While he didn't lead the NFL in interceptions, he was still an excellent player and leader last season -- 93 is too low.

Either way, this beats last year's list when Lindstrom and Bates were the only Falcons included.