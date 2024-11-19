4 Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's embarrassment in Denver
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot
The Atlanta Falcons GM deserves to be getting more heat for what we are watching play out this season. You understand your team's inability to rush the passer and your lone offseason answer is Matthew Judon. While this was an exciting addition it wasn't close to enough to believe this unit was fixed.
The deal would end up being completely in the favor of New England and that was extremely obvious long before the trade deadline. Still, you make zero moves and give a surprisingly competitive team a boost. Not only did you fail in the offseason to fix the most obvious problem after quarterback, but when given a second chance you're still unable to come up with anything of note.
Add in a terrible draft class that cannot make the roster consistently and the reasons for frustration continue to mount. Bringing us to Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins two quarterbacks who have been put in a position without the best possible support. How different could this Falcons team look if they had believed fully in Penix in spent the money they gave to Cousins on pieces around him?
On the flip side, what if the Falcons drafted a player in the first-round that could actually help Cousins win? The roster building and lack of impactful additions remain a frustration.