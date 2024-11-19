4 Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's embarrassment in Denver
By Nick Halden
2. Jimmy Lake
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator unquestionably has his work cut out for him based on the aforementioned front office issues. Not only are you dealing with a front office that didn't build a capable pass rush but there are a myriad of injuries that have made a struggling unit even worse. Still, the defensive coordinator deserves a heavy amount of blame for the loss in Denver and how things have turned this season.
Lake refuses to make adjustments or change his scheme even when it isn't working. Bo Nix had all day in the pocket having zero fear Atlanta rushing four was going to get home. You're going against a rookie quarterback who is going to make mistakes and learn as he plays.
Giving him the most vanilla looks with zero answers or adjustments should be the final straw for Lake in Atlanta. Forget the injury issues or needing better support overall. The most basic coaching adjustments aren't being made and Lake seems to have this false belief in his system despite the results and skill sets of his players. There are a lot of issues for the Falcons the team doesn't have an answer for, however, this seems an obvious fix.