4 Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's embarrassment in Denver
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has been given credit with season-saving wins against the Eagles and Bucs. His heroics were lauded and given deserved attention. That same energy must be kept with the level of play we've seen from the quarterback in the past two weeks. Zero passing touchdowns against the Broncos and Saints cannot be accepted.
You have far too much experience and enough weapons to at least put together a more consistent passing attack. Zac Robinson deserves some heat here as well but it isn't the OC tossing the ball to the wrong team. Cousins is either going to be on fire having an answer for every punch or look completely lost turning the ball over as soon as he is pressed for an answer.
Which version of the quarterback you're going to get is anyone's best guess. Let's be clear, the Falcons are in contention and in the conversation because of Cousins. Without the veteran, you're a 3-4 win team destined to lose the division to Tampa. This is true but the team still needs the veteran to be more consistent. What we've seen the last two weeks has to remain the low point of the season as the Falcons get ready for the Vikings and Chargers.