4 Falcons who deserve the most blame for Sunday's embarrassment in Denver
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons head coach just lost to the team's biggest rival in the absolute worst fashion. A team that had lost seven straight games was begging to be beaten. However, the Falcons were sloppy and played poorly on every level. Looking so poorly prepared reflects directly on your head coach.
As the Falcons traveled to Denver one would think the team would be completely focused and motivated. Being beaten in that fashion should be a wake-up call and have everyone dialed in against a Denver team that is coming off a very similar spot.
Instead, you're just as sloppy and look even worse on defense a difficult thing to achieve. As Atlanta's leader and a defensive head coach Morris must wear this one. It is hard to believe the Falcons won't attempt to make some changes in the team's bye week. Morris is easy to love and root for but the coach cannot continue to have his team look so unprepared in big spots. With two playoff contenders ahead after the bye we are about to learn a lot about this team and their head coach.