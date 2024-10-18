4 Falcons who must show improvement to keep winning streak alive vs. Seattle
By Nick Halden
1. Matthew Judon
With the complete lack of capability from the rest of the Atlanta Falcons pass rushers it is hard to hold Judon completely accountable for the struggles. Despite not having the sack expected six games in Judon is impacting plays and made arguably THE play allowing Atlanta to beat the Saints. His impact has been consistent prior to last week's struggles.
However, with Atlanta's current lineup. Judon has to be better for this defense to have a chance. The pass rusher must do a far better job not only getting home but playing contain. A part of why Atlanta's run defense is so bad is the fact their desperation to get to the passer has them containing the pocket poorly.
Allowing limited runners in Baker Mayfield and Andy Dalton to gash the defense with long scrambles. If there is one hope for the Atlanta pass rush on Sunday, it is Judon having a big game. One the team desperately needs as they continue to buy time to make the needed improvements. Judon is betting on himself not being handed a new contract after the trade. Now is the time to begin to pay it off and play at the level you were early in the season.