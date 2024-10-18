4 Falcons who must show improvement to keep winning streak alive vs. Seattle
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts finished the game with over 70-yards and the longest catch of the night against Carolina. The reason why the receiver makes the list is obvious. Mark Sanchez and the FOX broadcast roasted Pitts' lack of effort and what appeared to be giving up on a route.
One mistake and shot fired wouldn't be a big deal for Pitts if this were anywhere close to the first time this concern has been voiced. Dating back to his rookie season with Matt Ryan there were questions about his ability to finish plays. Ryan would be fighting for his life buying time in the pocket and it appeared that Pitts simply shut the play down.
Last season the same concern was brought up and explained away by Kyle's knee injury being far worse than many understood. What is the answer now? No matter whether you buy the explanation for the play or not there are reasons to question his effort. Often the tight-end appears to play small and not finish through the whistle. With these concerns brought up anew how does Pitts respond? Could we see a more locked in version of the tight-end vs. Seattle?