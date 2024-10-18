4 Falcons who must show improvement to keep winning streak alive vs. Seattle
By Nick Halden
3. A.J. Terrell
Atlanta's best corner is now paid as one of the top corners in the league. His level of play hasn't been up to expectations or matching what you would expect from a team's best corner. A lot of the frustrations from the Carolina game are going to be covered over by the fact Terrell finally picked off a pass.
The interception off Andy Dalton went a long way in redeeming the struggles that A.J. dealt with against a very middling Panthers receiver. Now, however, you won't have the luxury of making the same mistakes. Against the Seahawks' talented trio of receivers if you make the same mistakes it is far more likely to cost you six points.
A.J. Terrell needs to live up to the contract he was given starting by consistently winning against average receivers. You aren't asking Terrell to go out and win every down but simply don't make the same sloppy mistakes we have seen the last two weeks. Against the Bucs and Baker Mayfield was far more understandable, having the same struggles against the Dalton-led Panthers is another thing entirely.
Falcon fans will be keeping a close eye on Terrell early in this game to see how he responds and whether or not the deal could prove to be a mistake.