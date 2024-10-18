4 Falcons who must show improvement to keep winning streak alive vs. Seattle
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins
This may seem an odd inclusion when you look at the final box score and see how Cousins finished vs. Carolina. However, those watching the game from the first snap know just how shaky Cousins was early on. Yes, the quarterback figured things out and protected the football but it was an offensive week defined by Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson.
While Seattle's run defense ranks among the worst in the league they will do their best to force Cousins to beat them. Understanding the talent in Atlanta's backfield it would be surprising not to see the pressure put on Kirk Cousins early.
Atlanta needs the quarterback they watched against Tampa and the second half against Carolina to show up from the first snap. This is going to be a difficult game with Seattle having extra rest to ready themselves to fight for playoff relevance.
The Falcons cannot afford Cousins to struggle early the way he did against Carolina. The quarterback being locked in early and keeping the defense off the field for extended rest is key. As that happens the run game will open up and the Falcons should be able to win their fourth straight.