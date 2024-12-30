4 Falcons who should be on the hotseat after heartbreaking loss in Washington

1. Raheem Morris

There are many frustrations Atlanta Falcons fans could raise with how the head coach has had his team prepared for their biggest games of the season. However, let's focus simply on this one game and the three most important moments. The first is winning the toss and putting the ball right into the hands of your rookie quarterback who promptly throws an interception to set up a touchdown. It didn't make sense to demand the ball first in a playoff game.

You have a rookie quarterback that needs to settle down and allow the nerves to calm. Putting him right on the field over a veteran defense and getting a valuable second-half touch set up both the interception and Washington's run in the third quarter.

Even if you disagree with this there is no defending what Morris did to end both halves. Leaving timeouts in his pocket when time was ticking away with scoring chances. You know your kicker is extremely limited and still you don't take a timeout to give Penix more time to put him in position. Basic clock management is a must for any serious franchise something the Falcons are obviously not. A bad night for Morris and another blown division lead that could put his future into question.