4 Falcons who should be on the hotseat after heartbreaking loss in Washington

2. Terry Fontenot

The only path that Terry Fontenot should have had to keeping his job is the Falcons making the playoffs. If Atlanta were to win the NFC South and host a first-round wildcard game it would be hard to fire your GM no matter how the decisions fared. Atlanta's only path to winning the division now falls into the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta needs the Saints to upset Tampa Bay in the season's final week and find a way to beat the Panthers. Both teams would finish 9-8 with the tiebreaker falling to the Falcons. That is what Fontenot is left hoping for and the only reasonable thing that should save the GM's job.

You cannot draft Michael Penix Jr. and sign Kirk Cousins in the same offseason and get away with it. The move doomed the GM from the start and now we have the results. Atlanta put Penix in a must-win situation without enough experience and it cost them. Kirk Cousins was sitting on the bench having been paid $90-million for 14-games. This is to say nothing of the GM's decision making in the draft and inability to fix the pass rush.