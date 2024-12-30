4 Falcons who should be on the hotseat after heartbreaking loss in Washington

3. Jimmy Lake

The Atlanta Falcons let it be known that Raheem Morris has had a lot to do with the defense since the team's bye week. It doesn't signal great things either for Morris or your defensive coordinator. Yes, the defense pressure has been better and the ability to get early stops is there.

Minor upgrades that fail to deal with the consistent problems still created by the unit. Two games with the season on the line against the Vikings and Commanders who combined to score 72-points against a defensive head coach. Not only does Morris not trust Lake enough to run the unit his answers haven't been much better in the season's biggest moments.

When the games matter the Atlanta defense has been exposed and unable to get clutch stops. Turnovers haven't helped and those numbers are a bit inflated by interceptions from Kirk Cousins and Penix. Still, both Jayden Daniels and Sam Darnold exposed this defense in must-win situations. Lake was put in a bad position and the results have been frustratingly predictable. The Falcons need to make a change at head coach, however, at the very least you're going to need to make a move at the coordinator position.