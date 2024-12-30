4 Falcons who should be on the hotseat after heartbreaking loss in Washington

4. Kyle Pitts

Yes, Kyle Pitts had the game-tying touchdown and deserves his flowers for that moment. It was a great throw from Penix and surprising trust shown in the tight-end. Pitts made the play in what was the biggest moment of his career. You can appreciate the moment and play while still pointing out all of the obvious problems for the tight-end this past season.

One great moment doesn't wipe away the mistakes and drops we've seen throughout the season. Atlanta needs to find ways to free up cap space and bring in fresh talent. Trading Pitts could be one move the team explores to aid that effort. Pitts still has all of the talent to be a great receiver and threat in this league.

What is lacking continues to be effort and want to finish plays. Pitts plays with an ease that is frustrating and has resulted in a lot of blown plays and chances. One great moment doesn't change this and shouldn't alter Atlanta opting to move on this offseason. It is time to give Pitts a fresh start and for the Falcons to focus on bringing in a more consistent producer at the position.