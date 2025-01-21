4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider re-signing early this offseason

1. Drew Dalman

It would be surprising if the Falcons didn't at least attempt to re-sign their veteran center. The most consistent and reliable aspect of the Atlanta Falcons has been their pass rush. Dalman's role in that is obviously pivotal and important as Michael Penix Jr. steps in as the face of the franchise. There is an argument the Falcons should pivot to a cheaper option with their offensive line already highly paid.

Kaleb McGary, Jake Matthews, and Chris Lindstrom all have top of the market deals when you consider their respective production. The investments have all been worth it but you're going to have to make tough decisions down the road.

Penix, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London are all going to need to be paid over the next few seasons. This isn't mentioning the murky future of Kyle Pitts or potentially paying your left guard. Atlanta has a lot of young talent and with that comes tough decisions that must be made.

With this in mind, the Falcons should still attempt to retain their starting center understanding they cannot afford a top of the market deal. Dalman's early season injury both proved his value and the ability of the offense to survive in his absence.