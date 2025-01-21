4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider re-signing early this offseason

2. KhaDarel Hodge

Rarely is a player who spends so little time on the field so loved by a fanbase. Hodge is one of the few winning players on this team and not a piece the Falcons can afford to lose. It wasn't just Hodge catching the overtime game-winner against Tampa or blocking a key punt it is the consistent effort with which Hodge plays.

The receiver isn't going to be a contributor on offense or find his way into the starting lineup. However, you cannot replace the energy he brings on special teams and in small doses for the offense. It is this mentality that so obviously makes Hodge a winning player.

As simple as it might sound this is a perspective that far too few players bring. Consider what Kyle Pitts could accomplish with his immense talent if he brought the same energy and effort as Hodge. The lesser talent has carved a role for himself and made his impact felt even in a limited role. Atlanta shouldn't have a problem re-signing the veteran when you consider the receiver market. It shouldn't be an expensive move even with Atlanta's limited cap space in the 2025 offseason.