4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider re-signing early this offseason

3. Rondale Moore

For those doubting Atlanta's ability to trade Kirk Cousins, this move is worth noting. While Desmond Ridder's rookie contract had far less risk it was impressive convincing any team to take on the failing quarterback. Getting back a possible contributor in return was one of Terry Fontenot's few great moments.

However, it is a move that would end in failure with Ridder failing to make Arizona's roster and Rondale Moore never playing a snap for the Falcons. Ridder would make the team's practice squad only to be stolen by the Raiders later in the season.

Moore suffered a brutal camp injury causing the receiver to miss the entire 2024 season. Atlanta should bring back the receiver giving him a chance to compete with Ray-Ray McCloud for the third receiver role. Penix has the ability to reach parts of the field that few quarterbacks in this league can.

Having a player with Moore's speed gives the Falcons their best chance to fully take advantage of this. Perhaps Moore has lost a step after the injury or won't work out. Still, re-signing the receiver is unlikely to cost the team much at all and is well worth the potential ceiling.