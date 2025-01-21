4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider re-signing early this offseason

4. Storm Norton

This may not be a name some Atlanta Falcons fans are familiar with for understandable reasons. Norton is Atlanta's backup tackle and has rarely been in the lineup during his two seasons in Atlanta. Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews both played at a high enough level to end the 2024 season to be locks to return heading into next year.

While Matthews has aged the veteran remains playing at a level that is extremely difficult to replace. McGary remains confounding as a player appearing to play a perfect game only to forget how to block on the next play. The right tackle has taken a lot of heat for his inconsistent play but remains an important piece moving into next season.

Atlanta's concerns with McGary are somewhat eased by having Norton on the roster. Twice during Norton's time in Atlanta, the tackle had to step in due to injury. Both times the tackle appeared to be more than capable of replacing the lost production. There wasn't an obvious drop-off in level of play and Norton gave the quarterback a chance to make plays. It is valuable depth the Falcons should attempt to keep for an offense that appears poised to carry the team in the 2025 season.