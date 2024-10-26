4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans will be paying attention to in Week 8
By Nick Halden
1. New Orleans Saints vs. LA Chargers
The Chargers have to be extremely frustrated with how Monday night's game ended. They have every reason to believe they should have beaten Arizona consistently able to drive the ball deep down the field and unable to get the one play to end the game or put pressure on the Cardinals. Jim Harbaugh is going to have this team focused on what is one of the most winnable games on the schedule.
Watching the Saints fail is almost as fun as Atlanta getting off to a hot start. As the Falcons begin to build something new the Saints continue to live in the past. Appearing to believe Sean Payton and Drew Brees can carry an aging roster. This isn't 2016 and this team shouldn't be taken seriously until they decide to give into a needed rebuild.
This is welcome news for Atlanta and makes watching their division rival far more fun. As long as Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler as your starters this is going to be a fun team to watch from Atlanta's perspective. Long gone is the hot start and the belief this team could be a playoff contender, things are going in the perfect direction.