4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans will be paying attention to in Week 8
By Nick Halden
2. Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos
The Carolina Panthers should make the league question whether or not relegation is possible. What a complete mess from a team whose owner continues to drive the franchise into the ground. Veteran Andy Dalton is dealing with an injury from a car accident and will be out. Forcing second-year quarterback Bryce Young back into the lineup against the Denver defense.
It has gone from amusing to sad watching Atlanta's division rival struggle. Bryce Young was put into an impossible position and failed as should have been anticipated. After having time to sit down and take a breath you're now giving a young quarterback arguably the toughest matchup left on the schedule.
It is completely possible that this team doesn't win another game this season going 1-16 seems probable. Watching another division rival implode has gone from amusing to sad. What is the path for the Panthers back to contention? Not playoff contention but simply having a roster that plays at an NFL level. The only downside of Carolina's continuing struggles is the fact this week it will come at the hands of hated former rival head coach Sean Payton. Still, another team in the division that is a non-factor for Atlanta.