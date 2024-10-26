4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans will be paying attention to in Week 8
By Nick Halden
3. Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
In 2023, this would have been a matchup of the top contenders in the conference. While we are still early in the season there is reason to doubt that either franchise is going to be able to turn things around. Aside from the conference implications for the Falcons, this matchup is of interest based on the fact Dallas is their next matchup.
Will the Cowboys' struggles continue? Both teams are underperforming, and Dallas has taken an especially shocking step back. San Francisco is a bit more understandable when you look at the impact injuries hampering an offense that is now relying on Brock Purdy to save them each week. As the 49ers get healthy they will return to form.
For Dallas, this was supposed to be the case with Dak Prescott. It is Dak's offense carrying the Cowboys to regular season greatness that defined each of the past two seasons. You have your star receiver and quarterback on the field and yet you're a complete mess. Something the Falcons hope continues not only this week but heading into their matchup with Dallas in Week 9.