4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans will be paying attention to in Week 8
By Nick Halden
4. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The last unbeaten team and the darlings of the NFL continue to dominate the headlines and Super Bowl predictions. The Raiders are a complete mess and appear to be one of the layup wins left on Atlanta's schedule. Neither of those reasons, however, is why this game makes the list. Desmond Ridder is the backup for the Raiders after he was stolen from the Arizona practice squad early in the week.
There is a very real chance that we see Desmond Ridder play the defending champs this weekend. While Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback this game has blowout written all over it. The Raiders are already selling off pieces and appear to have let go of the rope.
The same head coach who turned around the season a year ago is left without answers. The biggest issue is the lack of a franchise quarterback and that opens the door for Desmond Ridder. How the third-year quarterback would look against the defending champs is easy to predict. Still, Atlanta fans hope the quarterback can find a way to turn things around and perhaps have a surprise debut. This is a chance to save his career and perhaps become a long-term backup.