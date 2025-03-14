4 Georgia Bulldogs prospects that are clear Atlanta Falcons fits

Georgia fans are going to love the fact the Atlanta Falcons showed up in force for the Bulldogs pro day. A large contingent of top Atlanta coaches and front office personnel showed up with the Dawgs expected to have a number of potential first-round fits for Atlanta. The Falcons need a pass rusher but could potentially look at making a move in the secondary as well. Atlanta selecting one or more Georgia players in this draft is very much a possibility.

Not based on the proximity or Georgia fans' insistence but the fact the team does have a handful of prospects that perfectly fit what Atlanta is missing. Starting with a standout safety that could make Atlanta think twice about their first-round approach.

1. Malaki Starks

There are so many potential fits for the Georgia safety and that includes starting alongside Jessie Bates. Atlanta's only qualm with this selection is the continued lack of an elite pass rusher. If the Falcons were able to swing a trade for a star pass rusher or made a myriad of signings, this is arguably the best first-round fit. Starks would fit perfectly with Bates and give Atlanta two playmakers at the position.

We've seen what a difference having two dynamic safeties can have in Philly. The Eagles secondary consistently made plays and created turnovers in the team's Super Bowl run. Starks has this type of ceiling and would offer the best fit Atlanta has offered Bates.

The 2025 draft is deep at the edge position making this decision all the more difficult. It is unlikely all the top edge rushing fits are off the board when Atlanta's number is called. If that is the case, this would be an easy decision that goes a long way in patching the secondary. It is far too clear of a fit not to consider, no matter what moves Atlanta makes between now and draft day.