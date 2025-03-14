4 Georgia Bulldogs prospects that are clear Atlanta Falcons fits

2. Jalon Walker

It doesn't hurt Walker's case that the linebacker was obviously excited by the idea of staying in Georgia. Where things grow a bit murky with this fit is how the Falcons would opt to use the linebacker. Already the team has Troy Andersen as a clear starter with Kaden Elliss as a primary pass rusher from the position. The recent signing of Divine Deablo further muddies whether or not this is a potential fit.

Walker isn't an off ball linebacker nor just a pure edge rusher. During Walker's time with Georgia, the team utilized his skillset well by having him line up all over the field. This can be a weapon at the next level if used correctly. However, it could mean that Walker takes a bit more time to find his role. The one concern is the lack of size as a pure edge rusher, which is what Atlanta should be taking in this spot. Walker makes your pass rush far better but isn't going to be able to line up on the edge consistently.

3. Jared Wilson

How far will Wilson fall? The answer to that question determines whether or not the Falcons will have interest. The team would be wise to add to the center position, giving Ryan Neuzil some competition. The issue is the need for a defense-focused draft while having limited picks. Still, Wilson could be a surprise pick if the Falcons are able to make more moves in free agency and via trade.

The only reason the center isn't higher on many draft boards is the lack of experience at the position. Wilson is a one-year starter who showed an impressive pass-blocking ability. Plugging the center in alongside guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom is a potential answer to losing last year's starter Drew Dalman.